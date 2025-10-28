The GT 43’s simplified chassis and drivetrain specifications may not exactly be transformative, but there’s no denying that the net effect they have is a positive one. Where the GT 63 4Matic+ we tested in August 2024 felt a little superficial in its initial handling agility and then came up short of natural poise and adjustability at the limit of grip; the GT 43 is undoubtedly more progressive in its balancing of grip and eventual slip, and it is more predictable and intuitive when you’re probing its adhesive margins. Ultimately, it has a dynamic character that is more accessible and more fun.

That this key difference comes through more on the track than road says much about not only the GT’s size and weight but also its lingering preference for GT-appropriate stability and assurance over outright handling poise and tactile feel. The car doesn’t swivel or steer with the effortless poise of something smaller and leaner. It doesn’t communicate quite as clearly as certain rivals, either: the slowing of the car’s steering rack and dumping of its steered rear wheels reveals its outright size and mass (lessened though it is) to a greater extent, although it also makes it more consistent and intuitive to place on the road.

Track notes - 4.5 stars

Mercedes-AMG has, funnily enough, taken away the Drift driving mode of V8-powered GTs for the GT 43. That is something of an irony, because this car has a much better and more naturally balanced and adjustable chassis than those of its siblings.

There’s no mechanical locking differential here, so the GT 43 relies on AMG’s brake-based torque vectoring to apportion drive forces across both sides of its rear axle – a task that it accomplishes most effectively in the Pro setting of its electronic stability control.