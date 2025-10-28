When the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT first appeared in 2023, it started with the GT 63 and hotly followed it with the electrified, 805bhp GT 63 E Performance.
After so much power and complexity, then, yin follows yang: the new Mercedes-AMG GT 43 dumps not only the four-wheel drive system but also the active anti-roll suspension, four-wheel steering and the electronic torque-vectoring rear differential of its variously more powerful siblings. It becomes the only purely rear-driven AMG GT in the showroom range.
But it also – and rather more controversially where AMG’s customer base is concerned – swaps the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 for four-cylinder turbo power. So can a £100,000, entry-level Mercedes-AMG sports car that may seem, at least to some, to be missing a bank of cylinders convince as a driver’s car? Could the ‘less is more’ mantra have an unlikely new hero?