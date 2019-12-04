Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 2019 review

Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance car division is not holding back in launching a go-fast version of the second-generation GLE Coupé. From the outset of UK sales of the bold SUV, a new sporting GLE53 Coupé model sits alongside the standard GLE350d and GLE400d diesels and diesel-electric GLE350de in a four-strong initial line-up.

The successor to the earlier GLE43 Coupé has been conceived to rival to the likes of the Audi SQ8, BMW X6 M50i and Porsche Cayenne S Coupé, providing a stepping stone to the range-topping GLE63 Coupé that was revealed at the recent 2019 Los Angeles motor show.

The GLE53 Coupé is clearly a more focused and resolved proposition than its predecessor, bringing with it a more powerful and responsive mild-hybrid drivetrain, an excellent nine-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel mounted shift paddles and a new 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system featuring a fully variable apportioning of drive between the front and rear wheels, as well as the latest incarnation of AMG’s Ride Control air suspension.

It is distinguished from its standard siblings by a series of typical AMG design elements, including a so-called Panamericana grille, re-styled bumpers, powerdomes on the bonnet, a prominent diffuser, chromed tailpipes and unique 20-inch wheels as standard (with both 21-inch and 22-inch alternatives available among a long list of optional equipment). Inside, there is an AMG-specific digital instrument display, the latest AMG multi-function steering wheel with a rotary dial to alter the driving modes, brushed stainless steel pedals and sills as well as carbon fibre trim details.