Lexus RC F 2019 UK review

What is it?
Mid-life revisions for Lexus’s offbeat two-door, driven on British bitumen for the first time and in range-topping RC F form.
It’s difficult to find exclusivity in the mid-sized premium coupé market, simply because it has been sewn up entirely by the German trio. Their unwavering dominance has forced those traditionally able to offer a more original take on the format - think Volvo and Alfa Romeo - to give up. But Toyota’s luxury brand has kept its toe in.
It’s all the more refreshing given that European sales figures are so tiny. Lexus shifted around 1300 RCs across the region in the whole of 2018. Audi registered nearly 6000 A5s, S5s and RS5s in March of this year alone.
Yet there’s major selling points to the RC. Bizarrely, in our ever-electrified world, it’s the only car in its class that can be had as a hybrid. The RC F, too, has one of the very few naturally aspirated V8s left on sale in the UK.
The one we’re driving here also comes with a £9750 Track pack, bringing lightweight forged wheels, a torque vectoring rear diff and carbon-ceramic brakes with red Brembo calipers. That’s not to be confused with the Track Edition, an altogether more serious - and expensive - proposition.
