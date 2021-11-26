Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

There’s nothing understated about this car, from its 5209mm length and 2010mm width to its imposing grille. The lines overall are largely conventional, with nothing giving away its EV nature. Press the open button, though, and you get light theatrics, and when it’s charging, the chrome strip on the C-pillar acts as an indicator using LED strips.

The interior is visually impressive, but the material quality doesn’t live up to expectations. The leather of the quilted seats is synthetic in parts and the padding around the centre console cubbyhole doors is too thin. Equally, the wood veneer on the centre console appears to be fake.Nonetheless, the electrically adjustable seats are comfortable and have heating, cooling and massage functions. These, together with the air conditioning, are controlled via the touchscreen that stretches from the centre console up to the air vents.

Indeed, screens dominate the dashboard. The driver gets a digital dial display (using buttons and scrollers on the steering wheel, you can change the driving mode and what data the display shows). In the centre is a very text-heavy infotainment touchscreen (with three columns of Chinese text to navigate through, it was very difficult to use). And in our test car, the front passenger gets their own entertainment screen.

The top trim level for Norway gets you six seats, but the Chinese flagship is a four-seater. The second-row seats are similar to those in the front but lack massaging and gain an armrest. Climate controls and device-charging ports are mounted on the back of the centre console.