BMW X5 M Competition 2020 review

The BMW X5 M50i is perhaps all the car you and I are ever likely to need.

It’s roomy, well equipped, rapid enough to outrun all but the most focused of sports cars and compliant enough to be used every day. And if its CO2 credentials are a concern, there’s always the X5 M50d.

Still, there remain those with the necessary financial means who will always seek even greater exclusivity. It is this small group of customers that M division is aiming at with this, the new, third-generation X5 M.

As with the latest X6 M, the 2020 X5 M is available in two distinct forms. Both run the same twin-turbo 4.4-litre petrol V8 from the M5. But while the standard model sold in other countries has 592bhp and 552lb ft, the range-topping Competition model that will underpin UK sales gets 616bhp plus the same 552lb ft. That’s 89bhp more than the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 used by the X5 M50i, which again produces the same 552lb ft.