BMW X5 M Competition 2020 review

What's it like?
The X5 M sends its reserves through an upgraded version of the X5 M50i’s eight-speed torque converter-equipped gearbox and multi-plate clutch four-wheel drive system with torque vectoring function at the rear wheels, delivering effortless part-throttle traits in town and rabid acceleration on the open road. It’s all accompanied by a compelling baritone exhaust note, which is played through the speakers for added effect.
A wide range of chassis tweaks, including a brace across the front suspension towers to add rigidity and a mix of 21in front and 22in rear wheels, shod with 295/35 ZR21 and 315/30 ZR22 tyres respectively, bring a more sporting feel in comparison with the X5 M50i in any one of the driving modes. It’s quite direct in character by SUV standards and feels more agile than its 2300kg kerb weight suggests. However, the speed-sensitive steering wants for real feel and the ride is way too firm, even in its most relaxed mode, to be classed as comfortable on all but the smoothest roads.
The interior, with its own unique digital instruments and sports seats, is superb. It’s also a good deal more practical than the sloping-roofed X6 M, with the boot offering 650 litres of luggage space.
Should I buy one?
The X5 M should be commended for its explosive performance and outstanding road holding. But at £110,610, you pay handsomely for the privilege.
At £74,620, the X5 M50i offers almost as much performance but with more relaxed driving traits and the sort of comfort that makes it more suitable as an everyday car. It’s the one I’d have.
BMW X5 M Competition specification
Where Arizona, USA Price £110,610 On sale now Engine V8, 4395cc, twinturbocharged, petrol Power 616bhp at 6000rpm Torque 552lb ft at 1800rpm Gearbox 8-spd automatic Kerb weight 2295kg Top speed 180mph 0-62mph 3.8sec Fuel economy 22.1mpg CO2 291g/km Rivals Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, Porsche Cayenne Turbo
Join the debate
Boffrey13
Here we go again. One hundred
Here we go again. One hundred and ten grandsworth before extras of uncomfortable riding BMW. Who spends six figures for a hard riding SUV and why?
Peter Cavellini
Easy!
Wouldn't be making if customers weren't asking for more?
