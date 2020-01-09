Bentley Bentayga Hybrid 2020 UK review

The world is changing and so is Bentley, hence this Bentayga Hybrid, a car that was launched late last year yet is already accounting for a significant proportion of sales, boding well for the firm’s intention to have a hybrid version of every car it sells by the end of 2023.

The Bentayga Hybrid comes replete with a 3.0-litre V6 (the smallest engine ever fitted to a Bentley), an electric motor, a battery and hybrid ancillaries. Peak power is 443bhp (the engine produces 335bhp and the motor 126bhp, just not at the same time), while the car’s total weight is a near-Mulsanne-troubling 2626kg.

Beyond that and the odd flap and dial, it's every inch the Bentayga that Autocar’s road testers bestowed with a five-star road test verdict in now-discontinued diesel form (and 4.5 stars in W12 form) and much celebration upon its launch.

There is, however, one significant bit of flotsam in this otherwise blue sea of positivity: when Andrew Frankel drove the Hybrid in the US late last year, he found himself somewhat underwhelmed by the powertrain that defines it. To quote: “The engine is just a device for doing a job, and I cannot offhand recall when I last drove a Bentley with a powerplant so far removed from the traditional values of the brand.”