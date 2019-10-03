Audi Q7 60 TSFI e Quattro 2019 review

Audi’s current model nomenclature structure has an undoubted logic to it, but the result can be a certain inelegance, as with the Q7 60 TFSI e quattro. But that slightly clunky dump of letters and numbers is attached to a model that proves to be far smoother and more graceful.

The previous Q7 was offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) form with both a 2.0-litre petrol engine and (with e-tron branding) a 3.0-litre V6 diesel hybrid powertrain. Having given the model an extensive facelift earlier this year, Audi has ditched both of those units and the sole plugin model will now be based around a 335bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine. Mated to a 126bhp electric motor, it has a combined system output of 443bhp and 516lb ft.

The unit is also used in the related Porsche Cayenne and Panamera and Bentley Bentayga Hybrid and it will also be found in slightly different tune in the upcoming Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro.

As the quattro designation suggests, power is sent through all four wheels, with a centre differential distributing torque between axles. The motor draws power from a 17.3kWh battery, and although fuel economy and emissions figures are yet to be confirmed, Audi claims it offers engine-free coasting at up to 112mph and will have a WLTP-certified electric-only range of more than 25 miles.