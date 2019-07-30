Audi Q7 2019 review

A facelifted, fully WLTP-compliant version of the second generation Audi Q7; an SUV we’ve always liked for its impressive rolling refinement and plushness, if not so much its ability to engage and excite like no other. This updated version, it would seem, is very much a continuation of that theme, but with a few additional bells and whistles added in.

But let’s talk about the exterior first. Usually, a facelift constitutes a minor change to the way a car looks. You might get a new foglight cluster, or some new wheel design options and that’ll be it; the end result will usually be a car that doesn’t look a great deal different to its immediate predecessor.

A similar strategy has been employed on this particular Q7 - there’s a new grille, some new headlights, a chrome strip across the tailgate a la Audi A6 - but the final outcome is a car that looks different enough from its predecessor so as not to cause confusion. While the tweaks are mildly conservative, they lend the Q7 a more purposeful, assertive aesthetic - particularly in the top-trim Vorsprung trim level.

Inside, things have been changed up to an even greater extent. The previous model’s architecture has been completely done away with, so the Q7 is now much more closely aligned with the likes of Audi’s latest C- and D-segment saloons and SUVs. The twin-screen MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system seen in the likes of the Q8, A6 and A7 is now standard across the range, as is the latest-generation version of the Audi Virtual Cockpit.