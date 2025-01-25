You jammy sod. Those three words flashed up on my phone from a friend barely five minutes after I posted an image to Instagram. Out of context, this would perhaps seem weird. But the picture in question was of this sumptuous Etna Red Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

My friend is a big Alfa Romeo fan – and he says it how it is. And I guess that some of you may have thoughts similar to my friend's. And you’re right because the £78,195 Giulia QV is quite the car: 513bhp and rear-wheel drive but with seating for five and a good-sized boot.

I am conscious about coming across as smug in these reports, though, so I’ll be borrowing a bit of humility from my favourite American billionaire.

I’m a big admirer of Warren Buffett. The 94-year-old is at the time of writing the world’s sixth-richest person and CEO of a huge multinational conglomerate called Berkshire Hathaway. He doesn’t seem the type of person you’d particularly like to go to dinner with – until you read his letters to his shareholders. He’s wonderfully dry, funny, and self-effacing.

In the 1980s Buffett bought a private jet and named it ‘The Indefensible’ in a letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, who had essentially paid for it. I feel similar here: I promise to enjoy and drive the Alfa as if you were doing it yourself.

Anyway, the reason we’re running one in the first place is that Alfa’s sports car-baiting saloon has had an update. It receives a 10bhp boost, a straightforward mechanical limited-slip diff (rather than an e-diff), matrix LED lights, a new grille mesh, and new digital dials.

Ostensibly, I’m going to see if that has made a difference and how it fits in a marketplace that is moving so quickly. But I’m also going to answer a few questions.