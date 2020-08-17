Used car buying guide: Volvo C30

Volvo has long been lauded for its propensity to take radical design concepts to production nearly unaltered. You would struggle to tell the XC40 from the 2016 Concept 40.1, and electric performance brand Polestar’s first two models still look like they’re from another age entirely.
Then there’s the 2001 Safety Concept Car (SSC), which took elements from the timelessly elegant P1800ES estate and found its way into dealerships five years later in the form of the radical C30. This three-door premium hatchback returned Volvo to a segment it hadn’t touched since production of the divisively styled 480ES ended in 1995. It also strengthened the firm’s reputation for prioritising safety with innovative functions including a ‘Blind Spot Information System’ and software that detects if the driver is distracted.
Sitting atop then-parent company Ford’s front-wheel-drive C1 platform (as found under the contemporary Focus and C-Max), the C30 could be specified with a comprehensive array of petrol and diesel engines, topped by the 227bhp T5 2.5-litre five-cylinder that also powered none other than the C30’s unruly Focus ST cousin. This gave it a 0-62mph time of 6.7sec and a top speed of 149mph when fitted with the Getrag six-speed manual gearbox. Be warned, though: you’ll pay upwards of £3500 for this hot hatch, and don’t expect to see its economy climb much above 25mpg.
More frugal and accessible are the 2.4-litre petrol straight five, the range-topping same-sized diesel variant (which still offers pleasing amounts of pep) and an array of Ford-and Mazda-developed four-cylinders ranging from 98bhp to 176bhp. Every C30 is as mechanically durable as you would expect, if not particularly poky.
If hypermiling is your thing, your best bet is a good example of the diesel-powered C30 DRIVe, produced from 2009, which came fitted with a tweaked ECU, an aerodynamically enhancing bodykit, low-resistance tyres and taller gear ratios in the name of improved efficiency. The result was figures of 73.4mpg and 99g/km of CO2, making it more efficient than even the second-generation Toyota Prius.
Ran one from a year old to around 5 years. Only issue was air con which was fixed by Volvo for free out of warranty. Otherwise pretty faultless, comfortable to drive nice interior and really a solid A3 challenger.
I've heard horror stories about that Pug 1.6 diesel (and ran one in a 407) and its nowhere near as bad as the Renault 1.5. The 8v version is much, much more reliable and three work colleagues run it in different cars and they are all over the 100k miles mark with no issues. One has a failing injector at 140k miles.
Service history and really oil are crucial. Early cars fell in with back street mechanics who used the wrong oil and drained the oil without following the correct procedure and this led to big problems, particularly with not using low ash residue oil which gave big dpf issues across a lot of brands.
The top spec SE Lux includes the typically amazing Volvo seats, which are leather trimmed, heated and powered on the drivers side with memory too. The dual zone climate with air quality sensor was very good, as was the factory audio. Folding mirrors, rear parking sensors and an auto dim mirror rounded off a very nice standard specification plus my car had the optional xenons. I would take all of the above over some R Design body kit, especially if you want to fly under the radar.
An MTE stage 1 map transformed it from quite peppy to indecently rapid and a proper little Q car. It is still in the family and has proved faultless over all those years.
An attractive alternative for those of us that like smaller 3 door cars. I was tempted many times, but the available choice of smaller petrol engines was disappointing.
Quite liked the look of the C30 after owning a 480ES but the unecessarily narrow hatchback aperture put me off.
