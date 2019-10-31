Nearly-new buying guide: Jaguar XE

And to think there are four more trims, too: Prestige and Portfolio for fans of luxury and R-Sport (our favourite) and S for sportier types.

Given the XE’s fleet ambitions, it’s no surprise that diesel models easily outnumber petrol ones on the used market. There are two diesel engines, both 2.0 litres, producing 161bhp and 178bhp. The latter is punchier, more flexible and easier to live with but both are gruff when cold.

At launch, the petrols came in 197bhp and 237bhp 2.0-litre guises and a solitary 3.0-litre V6 with 335bhp, preserved for S trim (rare and thirsty but quick, well equipped and good value, starting at £15,995).

If the XE is your first taste of a modern 2.0-litre turbo petrol, you’ll be surprised how quick and smooth the 197bhp unit feels. It’ll do up to a real-world 50mpg, too. The 237bhp version is more impressive still – punchier and even more hushed. If you don’t do the mileage, choose it over the diesels.

Because the petrols were the preferred choice of private buyers or desk-bound middle-rankers with a fatter car allowance, they tend to come in higher specs and with lower mileages. Hence prices start at around £13,750 for a 60,000-mile, 2016-reg 2.0i 200 Prestige auto.

In 2017, the four-pot engines were boosted by the arrival of a 237bhp twin-turbo diesel and 295bhp petrol. The V6 petrol went up to 375bhp.

Throughout, four-wheel-drive has been an option, although rarely taken up. That said, we found a four-wheel-drive 2016-reg 2.0d 180 Portfolio with 33,000 miles for £15,000. If you’re fresh out of a front-drive car, you might find four driven wheels comforting. What you’ll certainly find comforting is Portfolio trim’s Windsor leather seats. Very Jaguar.

Need to know

The warning ‘Mind the gap’ could have been created for the XE, whose panel gaps can be alarmingly inconsistent. Check those of the car you’re interested in to see if an adjustment will help or if it’s more serious.