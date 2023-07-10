BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Used car buying guide: Jaguar XFR
UP NEXT
Singer to show 690bhp DLS restomod at Goodwood

Used car buying guide: Jaguar XFR

An understated, shapely saloon that roars when you want it to and purrs when you don't
Jonathan Bryce
News
5 mins read
10 July 2023

The Jaguar XFR didn’t shout about what lay under its vented bonnet. It didn’t come at you with menace and trinketry like the E60 BMW M5 or Maserati Quattroporte, because it wasn’t trying to be a fast saloon - it was trying to be a fast Jaguar.

It may have been derived from a ubiquitous saloon (albeit a handsome one), but the only visual changes made to distinguish it were a more prominent beltline, bonnet nostrils, ‘Supercharged’ lettering on the wheel nuts and quad rear exhausts. But it was modest about its prowess, like a true British gent.

With a UK-produced 503bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8, it had the characteristic growl of two lions tussling for a lioness’s favour. Its top speed was (leniently) limited to 155mph. It could reach 62mph in 4.7sec. And when we tested it, this 1891kg businessman’s express hit 160mph within three-quarters of a mile.

Related articles

But should any of that come as a surprise? This was Jaguar’s answer to the fastest sporting saloons of the day, after all.

What did come as a surprise was the uneventful delivery of said performance, because refinement was its trump card. Among a sea of Nürburgring-slaying performance cars with chassis of granite, the XFR had adaptive suspension for the sort of pliancy that made every British road feel freshly laid – truly something novel.

When the time was right, a lower ride height and 30%-stiffer springs came together to make it a manageable and discoverable machine. You could probably knit while powersliding it.

A quick-ratio steering rack, twin-piston 380mm front brakes and single-piston 376mm rear brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential and standard-fit Pirelli P Zero tyres made it so manipulatable that it kept the M5 in check around our dry handling track when we tested them together in 2009.

Given the laissez-faire way in which the XFR delivered its enormous performance, you might expect the interior to have been similarly understated – and you'd be absolutely right.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar XFR

Jaguar XFR 2013-2015

The Jaguar XFR is a crushingly effective super saloon. Its 503bhp supercharged V8 has relentless pace, and it's the prettiest car in its class

Read our review
Back to top

Just enough chilli powder was sprinkled over the standard Jaguar XF cockpit to give it a tasty kick. You will find stitched leather, strategically placed R badges and a red-needled speedometer that doesn’t stop until 190mph.

The infamous pulsating start button, rising gear selector and rotating air vents still feature too, thankfully. Could this lack of bespoke detail be a disadvantage? That entirely depends on your tastes. You could also complain that the infotainment looks outdated or that fuel economy isn’t its strong suit, but do those things really matter in such a machine? 

The XFR shows that Britain can build a super-saloon to fight Europe’s best, growl like a big cat, be as accessible as a pair of trainers and be as refined as the standard model. In short, it’s as close to perfection as second-hand performance machinery comes.

What we said then

27 May 2009: “Five-star road test verdicts are pretty rare in this business, but the XFR deserves one more [star] than just about any car we can think of right now. It’s a quite extraordinary machine, and what defines it most obviously is its vast, almost never-ending range of attributes. On one hand it plays the role of refined mile-eater at least as well as any so-called luxury car, and on the other it has sufficient raw dynamic ability to drop a BMW M5 in a heartbeat.”

Advertisement
Back to top

An owner's view

Jordan Mansfield: “Living with the XFR is what most people would imagine it to be. As a JLR product, it inherently has everything synonymous with the brand: style, power and problems. With only a few simple cosmetic adjustments over the standard XF, it’s ubiquitous unless you really do know what you’re looking for. The engine and exhaust note are where everything turns on its head and the party comes to life, especially if encouraged by a slight upgrade. This XFR is a great blend of power and practicality for daily life – if you can suffer the maintenance of a JLR car.”

Buyer beware

Fuel leak: Some cars, particularly those from 2010 and 2011, develop fuel leaks from the tank’s outlet pipe. This can be exacerbated by rust forming on the connecting edge of the pipe, which meant Jaguar had to recall some cars. Ensure this connection is checked over before buying. 

Suspension: Owners have reported failure of the rear suspension’s upper control arms. This is detectable through the steering meandering, the steering wheel vibrating and excessive clunking noises coming from the rear.

Timing chain: There is a common issue of the V8’s timing chain jumping, due to some of the materials wearing excessively. Telltale signs are a rattle on cold starts or a warning about restricted performance on the dashboard.

Advertisement
Back to top

Water pump: These are known to fail after as few as 20,000 miles. This is caused by coolant corroding the water pump bearing, and it can lead to excessive wear of other components. Watch out for traces of coolant leaking around the water pump and/or a warning message about a low coolant level.

Hoses and pipes: Many of these are made of plastic that can crack and fail, allowing coolant fluid to leak out. Replacing one at a time can be an exhaustive process, so we recommend doing all of them if one needs doing.

Wheels: Those 20in alloys may look fantastic, but such size and low-profile tyres combine to make them easy to kerb. Check over all four wheels before you buy, as this can give a sign as to how well the car has been looked after. Any really significant scrapes could signify damage to the suspension.

Advertisement
Back to top

Also worth knowing

Repair costs for the XFR aren’t cheap, but most rivals’ are worse. Budget £850 for the exhaust system to be replaced (without a catalyst). The front shock absorbers will cost you £200 each if they need doing, front brake pads will set you back £120 and a decent set of tyres around £100 each. With official CO2 emissions of 292g/km, budget £2605 to tax an XFR for a year at current rates.

If the dated infotainment really is a sticking point for you, correctly sized touchscreens with the latest software are available on the aftermarket, albeit for several hundred quid.

How much to spend

£7000-£8999: Higher-mileage examples and some carelessly modified ones. Steer clear unless you can afford maintenance.

£9000-£10,999: Tidier examples with between 80,000 and 100,000 miles on the clock. Some are very well specified.

£11,000-£13,999: Cars with 70,000-90,000 miles, the majority in good nick with full service histories and some with warranties.

£14,000-£17,999: Sub-50,000-mile pre-facelift cars and some post-facelift cars with around 60,000 miles.

£18,000 and above: Lower-mileage, post-facelift cars.

One we found

Car Review
Jaguar XFR 2013-2015
Jaguar XFR
Read our full road test review
Read more

Jaguar XFR, 2010, 102,000 miles, £10,245: This is a leggier example but a tidy one nonetheless and in a desirable colour. A dark leather interior with light brown wood panelling makes it a typical Jag with a touch of modernity.

used Jaguar XFR 2013-2015 cars for sale

Jaguar XF 2.2d Premium Luxury Sportbrake Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,990
112,187miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar XF 3.0d S V6 Portfolio Sportbrake Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£13,990
88,667miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar XF 2.0d Portfolio Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£11,750
83,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar XF 2.2d R-Sport Black Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£9,250
116,449miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar XF 2.2d Portfolio Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£14,999
33,546miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar XF 2.2d Premium Luxury Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£13,495
24,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar XF 2.2d R-Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£11,500
75,870miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar XF 2.2d Portfolio Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£11,900
63,622miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar XF 2.2d Premium Luxury Sportbrake Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£13,450
62,389miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 1084 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
legless 10 July 2023
They cost a chunk to tax, but not £2,605. Try £685.

The £2,605 rate applies only for the first year of a car registered after 1st April 2017.

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives