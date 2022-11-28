BACK TO ALL NEWS
Used car buying guide: Honda Integra Type R (DC2)

Honda's second Type R was as good to drive as it was high-revving, but what are the pitfalls?
28 November 2022

Honda doesn’t mess around with the Type R brand. When a car bears the name, the chances are it’s a machine for the history books. For an early example of this, look straight to the Integra Type R. 

It was introduced in 1995 and the second Type R product after the Honda NSX first got the treatment. It immediately impressed its sole market of Japan, and that success helped it become UK-bound only two years later. That said, us Brits received just 500 units officially. 

Each had a starting price of £22,500 – equivalent to around £39,500 in today’s money – so it wasn’t exactly cheap. In fact, it cost more than either the Nissan 300ZX or any four-cylinder Fiat Coupé did back then. 

Related articles

Evidence of the Integra Type R’s greatness begins with its atmospheric (both literally and figuratively) engine. The 1.8-litre four-cylinder is unruly, with a turbo-less 187bhp thanks in part to Honda’s VTEC variable valve timing. Exceed 6500rpm and it surges spiritedly towards a vertiginous 8700rpm redline. And if you think that’s mad, wait until you get a load of one with an ECU from tuner Spoon, because it can raise that number into five figures. 

As well as peak power and torque being up high in the rev range – 8000rpm and 7300rpm respectively – you’ll also find the most fun there. Hearing this tiny two-door scream a mighty battle cry, one unique and synonymous with these classic Type Rs, is quite the experience. 

Naturally, extracting this entertainment does require a rather heavy right foot – and often a downshift – but that’s no chore. In a sentence, the car’s controls are from the driving gods. The five-speed gearbox is a joy to operate, while the polished steering and chassis creates adjustable, predictable handling. Its limited-slip differential also helps, allowing this front-wheel-drive coupé to put power down competently and aggressively no matter what. 

The Integra Type R is light, too, coming in at just 1125kg. Compared with the regular Integra, it has a slimmer and lighter windscreen, lighter wheels and minimal sound deadening. Even air conditioning was an optional extra, just like in a BMW M3 CSL. 

You don’t even have to get behind the wheel to gauge its driver focus. Its chin spoiler and rear wing give off Fast and Furious vibes, while its figure-hugging red Recaro front seats each have holes for a seatbelt harness. The first UK cars are all Championship White in honour of Honda’s first grand prix-winning car – it was victorious in the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix, in case you were wondering. 

Unfortunately, the second-generation Integra Type R (codenamed DC5) reverted to Japan-only sales in 2001, but many have been imported here. Prices for UK DC2s, meanwhile, generally range from £11,000 to £20,000. 

Considering prices are on the rise, and bearing in mind that other Japanese icons of the 1990s have already risen beyond £50,000, now looks like the best time to buy. You might struggle to find unmodified or low-mileage examples, but if you do, just tell yourself it has been worth it, because you now have a future collectible on your hands.

What we said then

17 September 1997: “Driving enjoyment aside, some will adore owning a car whose build quality and reliability are as surefire as sunrise and sunset. Or one that has an engine that revs to nearly 9000rpm without feeling in the slightest bit delicate.”

An expert's view

Simon Clarke, Midland Honda Services: “It’s a fantastic car to drive. At the time it was made, it was way ahead of anything else. And they’re incredibly reliable, just like the rest of the Honda range. Keep changing the oil and they’ll last forever – tyres and brake pads, too, but that’s about all you need to do. If you can find a nice one and you’ve got some cash in your pocket, it would be a good investment. An investment that you wouldn’t have to lock away. You could use it every day if you wanted to, and I know a couple of customers who do.”

Buyer beware

Engine: It uses little oil but check the correct level has been maintained. It’s recommended that you carry out oil changes every 6000 miles, cambelt changes every 60,000 and coolant changes every three years. Look out for amateur aftermarket modifications. A rattle or buzz when you blip the throttle could be a loose exhaust shield.

Gearbox: If the clutch is worn, the gearbox will struggle to cope at high revs. Check for oil leaks from the slave cylinder. Feel for any drag and listen for worn second and third-gear synchros.

Brakes and suspension: High mileage brings noticeable wear. That said, large discs mean the brakes withstand punishment well.

Body: Check signs of cheap repairs and the fit and finish of the panels. Tin worm around the rear wheelarches and the underside is common; a fresh MOT indicates it’s not structural (yet…). Check the boot floor isn’t swimming with water due to perished seals around the tail-lights. Ensure the thin windscreen glass isn’t chipped.

Interior: Expect the steering wheel to be shiny and the prominent driver’s seat side bolsters to have lost their embrace. Ensure the car has the red master key – a replacement won’t be cheap.

Also worth knowing

While it never officially came to the UK, the Integra Type Rx is worth a mention. This Japan-only car arrived in 2000 and acted as a final edition for the model, gaining electrically folding mirrors, a dashboard clock and blue-hue carbonfibre cabin trim, among other additions. Any imported examples you see will be expensive.

How much to spend

£11,000–£12,999: Privately sold cars with mileages north of 130,000.

£13,000-£14,999: Mileages near 100,000, with one example listed being modified for the track yet still road legal.

£15,000–£17,999: Conditions are decent, with cars sold from independent dealers. Mileages remain high.

£18,000–£20,000: The most respectable ones you’ll see – although none that looks as good as new – with a single Type Rx for sale (at the time of writing).

One we found

Honda Integra Type R, 2000, 118,000 miles, £17,995: This Type R, sold by an independent dealer, has been with its previous owner for 11 years. It’s in excellent condition and, while its mileage might seem high, it’s actually somewhat average for the car, if not lower.

Oliver Young

