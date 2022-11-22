Shire-county stalwarts - which cars did we miss?

In the Autocar magazine that went on sale on Wednesday 23rd November we discussed the cars we reckon are symbolic of motoring in Britain's countryside.
As a reminder the cars we listed are:
Audi A6 Allroad (pictured above)
Skoda Yeti 4x4
Range Rover (Mk1)
Mercedes-Benz E-class estate (W124)
Jeep Cherokee (XJ)
Daihatsu Fourtrak
Volkwagen Golf Mk5
For reasons of space there were plenty of cars that could have also made the cut - but which ones do you think we missed? Please let us know in the comments below.
Subaru Forester or Legacy, but not an Impreza, the townies and city folk have those