Shire-county stalwarts - which cars did we miss?

Our magazine recently published the cars we think are part of the automotive furniture in the countryside - but which cars should also have made the cut?
22 November 2022

In the Autocar magazine that went on sale on Wednesday 23rd November we discussed the cars we reckon are symbolic of motoring in Britain's countryside.

As a reminder the cars we listed are:

Audi A6 Allroad (pictured above)

Skoda Yeti 4x4

Range Rover (Mk1)

Mercedes-Benz E-class estate (W124)

Jeep Cherokee (XJ)

Daihatsu Fourtrak

Volkwagen Golf Mk5

For reasons of space there were plenty of cars that could have also made the cut - but which ones do you think we missed? Please let us know in the comments below.

russ13b 22 November 2022

Subaru Forester or Legacy, but not an Impreza, the townies and city folk have those

