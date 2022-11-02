Autocar magazine 9 November: on sale now

In Autocar this week, we bring the full lowdown on Alpine’s new SUV, drive the new BMW i7 and root out the best simple, affordable fun-to-drive cars.

News

We reveal Alpine’s plan for its new GT X-Over SUV and unearth why it could be perfect for enthusiasts. Next, we get exclusive insight into Alfa Romeo’s plan for a limited-run supercar to sit alongside its current range, before delving deep into the UK sales charts.

Reviews

First up, we get the new £108,305 BMW i7 out to find out if this 2.75-tonne tech-fest is worthy of such a premium price. We also test Volkswagen’s sleek crossover for the people - the £50,000 ID 5 Pro. Meanwhile, road test number 5599 is the Morgan Super 3 - can it still hold its charm after losing the V-twin engine?

Features

We’re all about affordability this week for our features as we hunt for the best car that’s both inexpensive and fun to drive, with contenders ranging from the Ford Fiesta to the Citroën e-C4. Next up, we pit two of the longest-running nameplates in the family hatchback game against each other: the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic.

Opinion

Matt Prior talks about his good deed of the week as he helps a stranded motorist with a burst tyre and introduces the exciting new series of Autocar Electric Car podcasts.

Steve Cropley speaks of his excitement for London Motor Week, this year’s Christmas lunch for the Autocar road testers and his tour of Ford’s Dunton headquarters as he is shown how the firm is preparing for an electric age.

Used cars

This week, Mark Pearson reports on the sleek, luxury bargain that is the Jaguar XE in this week’s nearly new buying guide.

Meanwhile, we’ve got the Audi TT as our cult hero - can it really be considered a true sports car? Oliver Young finds out.

