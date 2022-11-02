BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 9 November: on sale now
UP NEXT
Aehra SUV is £155k BMW iX rival with 794bhp, 497-mile range

Autocar magazine 9 November: on sale now

This week: Alpine's new SUV for enthusiasts, the BMW i7 and the best cheap, fun cars
Autocar
News
2 mins read
2 November 2022

In Autocar this week, we bring the full lowdown on Alpine’s new SUV, drive the new BMW i7 and root out the best simple, affordable fun-to-drive cars.

News

We reveal Alpine’s plan for its new GT X-Over SUV and unearth why it could be perfect for enthusiasts. Next, we get exclusive insight into Alfa Romeo’s plan for a limited-run supercar to sit alongside its current range, before delving deep into the UK sales charts.

Related articles

Reviews 

First up, we get the new £108,305 BMW i7 out to find out if this 2.75-tonne tech-fest is worthy of such a premium price. We also test Volkswagen’s sleek crossover for the people - the £50,000 ID 5 Pro. Meanwhile, road test number 5599 is the Morgan Super 3 - can it still hold its charm after losing the V-twin engine?

Features

We’re all about affordability this week for our features as we hunt for the best car that’s both inexpensive and fun to drive, with contenders ranging from the Ford Fiesta to the Citroën e-C4. Next up, we pit two of the longest-running nameplates in the family hatchback game against each other: the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic.

Opinion

Matt Prior talks about his good deed of the week as he helps a stranded motorist with a burst tyre and introduces the exciting new series of Autocar Electric Car podcasts.

Steve Cropley speaks of his excitement for London Motor Week, this year’s Christmas lunch for the Autocar road testers and his tour of Ford’s Dunton headquarters as he is shown how the firm is preparing for an electric age.

Used cars

This week, Mark Pearson reports on the sleek, luxury bargain that is the Jaguar XE in this week’s nearly new buying guide.

Meanwhile, we’ve got the Audi TT as our cult hero - can it really be considered a true sports car? Oliver Young finds out.

Where to buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW 760i xDrive front track

BMW 760i xDrive

New mild-hybrid, V8-powered 7-series is better in every way than its predecessor

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 BMW 7 Series 3.0 730d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£29,200
41,350miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 730D 3.0 730d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£23,198
88,131miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 3.0 740d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£42,699
44,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 3.0 740d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£49,990
18,214miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 3.0 730d Exclusive Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£25,990
89,074miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 3.0 740Li Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£39,995
16,450miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 3.0 740d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£16,094
90,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 SERIES 3.0 730d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£27,490
49,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 7 Series 3.0 730d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£13,844
87,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives