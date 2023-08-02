BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 9 August: on sale now
UP NEXT
MG 4 Extended Range brings 323 miles for £36,495

Autocar magazine 9 August: on sale now

Vauxhall's radical Experimental concept, driving the best-ever open-top Porsche, and M3 Touring vs RS6
Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 August 2023

This week in Autocar, we reveal Vauxhall's Audi TT, find out why the Porsche 718 Spyder RS is the best-ever open-top Porsche, and pit the BMW M3 Touring against Audi's bahnstorming RS6.

News

Vauxhall has revealed the bold new face of its all-electric future with the sleek Experimental concept. Previewing how the brand’s design signatures will evolve as it gears up for electrification by 2028, we offer all you need to know.

Related articles

Abarth is preparing the warmed-up 600 EV in the lightest expansion from Italy's best-known tuner. The crossover will follow the 500e hatchback as Abarth’s second electriccar.

Meanwhile, Renault will differentiate itself from "anonymous" and "cold" stablemates by turning to retro design for its upcoming EVs, with lines sketched from Luca De Meo's "irresistible" desire to reinvent the classics.

It's the end of the line for Volvo's estates - despite the Swedish firm's illustrious history of charming bricks, it's going SUV-only from now on.

Reviews

The sports car maestros at Lotus have given the Emir a state-of-the-art I4 engine from Mercedes. As the last ICE car from the British marque, is it a fitting send off?

Speaking of send-offs, Porsche has launched the 718 Spyder RS as the last petrol model on its mid-engined platform and its first open-air purist's car since the Carrera GT. We find out why it's unforgettable.

We're also driving the hybrid-powered Ford Puma ST Powershift, facelifted Volkswagen ID 3 and the Abarth 500e.

Features

The Audi RS6 is the performance estate godfather, but now the BMW M3 has muscled in on its turf - Matt Saunders pits the two heavyweights together to find out who comes out on top.

Damien Smith heads to Oulton Park to meet Will Powell - an ex-Autocar road tester-turned-BTCC racing driver. We find out just how tough life as a racing driver can be. 

Richard Lane explores the madness of Pininfarina’s 1876bhp fighter jet on wheels and visits the workshop behind the world’s first electric supercar to market.

Opinion

Matt Prior becomes the envy of his colleagues and takes brief ownership of a Series 1 Lotus Elise - a car which he is devout to in every sense of the word.

Steve Cropley goes to the Festival of the Unexceptional as one of the judges before looking into his next 'unexceptional' motor. He also predicts who will be the next greatest car designer who ever lived and takes a spin in the Ford Puma ST Powershift.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used

How does a V12 Aston Martin DB9 for the price of an average-mileage, four-year-old, Mk7.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance sound? John Evans explores.

used Vauxhall cars for sale

Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo SE Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,490
24,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall CORSA 1.0 EcoFLEX 12V Sting Euro 5 3dr
2013
£4,995
44,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i SE Auto Euro 6 5dr
2017
£11,995
23,862miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,204
46,630miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 CDTi Exclusiv Sports Tourer Euro 5 5dr
2010
£2,750
109,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Mokka 1.4T Exclusiv 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£6,495
68,018miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 16V SXi Euro 5 5dr (A/C)
2011
£2,499
107,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Mokka X 1.6i Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,890
46,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Insignia 1.6 Turbo D BlueInjection Tech Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,500
44,201miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 22982 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives