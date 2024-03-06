Autocar magazine 6 March: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we reveal the £25,000 Tesla that every rival will fear, drive the new Toyota GR Yaris on ice, and introduce the new Porsche 911 to the original 356.

News

Tesla's long-awaited entry-level EV is finally set to enter production next year, and its maker is pretty bullish about its sales projections - we have all you need to know.

Staying with affordable EVs, MG plans to launch an even cheaper car in the UK by the end of next year - the sub-£20,000 'MG 2'.

Ineos is promising that it "won't just follow sheep", with its CEO calling for a multi-fuel future at the unveiling of its first EV. We speak to founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and CEO Lynn Calder to find out more.

Fiat, meanwhile, has previewed the new electric Panda as one of five radically styled concepts that look ahead to what the firm will offer in the future.

Reviews

Volkswagen has made its longest-lived model, the Passat, significantly larger in size and, it hopes, in stature for its ninth and final stint with internal combustion. Is it a fitting send off?

The Mini Countryman might have grown in size, but that doesn't make it any less charming. James Attwood heads to Portugal to test the electric version.

When we originally tested the Peugeot e-3008 we found it to be satisfactory, but not hugely appealing. Does the introduction of a new infotainment system change our minds?

BMW isn't selling any diesel 5 Series in the UK anymore, which means the range starts with the 520i. We take it for a spin to find out if petrol can take its place.

Features

Where does the Porsche 911 get its ability to make keen drivers smile? Matt Prior traces it back to its origins and drives the oldest Porsche in the UK, a 356/2.

Jyväskylä in Finland is famous for producing rally drivers – but it has also played a key role in refining the hot Toyota GR Yaris. James Attwood takes on for a drive on a frozen lake.

The first Geneva show since 2019 had plenty to prove – and few exhibitors with which to prove it. Steve Cropley assesses the success of its return and its future prospects.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the confusing mess of exceptions around speed restrictions relative to a car's weight and why many cars these days, which are bigger and heavier, will no longer comply with them.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, talks about the success of the Geneva motor show, the pain of trying to charge twelve electric cars, and the demise of Apple's Project Titan.