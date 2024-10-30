BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 30 October: on sale now

All electric Ford Capri, the new BMW M5 and Lego McLaren P1

30 October 2024

In this week's issue we take a look at the all new Ford Capri, discover Volvo’s latest EV, delve into the secrets of McLaren’s Lego P1 and detail Jaguar’s revival of the E-Type. 

 

The ES90 from Volvo is the first of five all-new electric vehicles to use new advanced tech, James Attwood tells all about how the flagship saloon will kick off the firm's new EV blitz. 

Will the Porsche 911 GT3 flat six be able to meet Euro 7 emissions rules? Will Rimell and Richard Lane find out. 

It turns out that electric vehicles might not be flagging in popularity as European sales hit a two year high. 

Plus, Jaguar builds new E-Types 50 years after the original was released.

 

The Aston Martin Vanquish reasserts Gaydon’s claim to front-engined super-GT pre-eminence – without an electric motor in sight. 

Ford has resurrected the Capri into an all electric vehicle, but how true to the original Capri is this new crossover?

BMW’s all new M5 looks like a beast and weighing in at 2435kg, it really could be, Illya Verpraet tells us about the new hybrid. 

Also in the first drives section: Mini Aceman and Audi RS3

We also road test the Porsche Taycan Turbo S (5704)

 

Richard Lane triple tests the finest offerings from Maserati, Alfa Romeo and Alpine to see how they perform. 

Can businesses save money on tax with EVs? Richard Webber finds out with the Skoda Enyaq. 

Sam Phillips talks McLaren and Lego with the makers of the Lego P1. 

 

Steve Cropley takes a look at the new Dacia Duster and sees how it compares to his three year old model, talks with Vauxhall managing director and talks about Bentley EVs. 

Matt Prior talks ceremonial vehicles and tells us about a new documentary on the Hillman Imp. 

Sam Phillips tells us how to buy a Peugeot 3008 and talks through some of its family friendly features. 

Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
01 Mini Aceman SE 2024 review lead driving
Mini Aceman
Mini Aceman
Ford Capri review front cornering
Ford Capri
Ford Capri
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.  

