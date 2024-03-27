BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 27 March: on sale now
UP NEXT
New Ford Explorer: sub-£40k start price and 374 miles of range

Autocar magazine 27 March: on sale now

BMW's template for its next electric SUVs, finding 2024's best affordable EV, is the small car saved?
Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 March 2024

This week in Autocar, we look at the car that will set the template for BMW's next electric SUVs, find the best affordable EV in 2024, and ask whether Suzuki has saved the small car.

News

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Concept not only sets the template for the brand's next electric SUVs, but previews a boldly-styled successor for the iX3 - we have all you need to know about its platform, drivetrain and tech.

Staying in Germany, Mercedes has treated the G-Class to a major update, giving it a hybrid power boost, efficiency gains and new technology – including a touchscreen. The AMG G63 has also been given even more power and a sophisticated new suspension system - we bring you the lowdown.

Potholes on UK roads are more rife today than they have ever been, and because councils aren't spending the government's Potholes Fund, only 47% of English and Welsh roads are in a good condition. John Evans gets to the heart of the issue.

Renault is considering reviving the Espace MPV, thanks to the flexibility of the its EV platforms - we show you what it could be like.

Reviews

Has Suzuki saved the small car with the new Swift? The fourth-gen supermini has been given a fresh look, a new electrified engine and Suzuki’s trademark lightness and compactness. Matt Prior gets behind the wheel.

The Polestar 4 is set to arrive as the Swedish EV specialist's fourth model, taking the fight to the Porsche Macan EV - should it be worried? Felix Page drives a prototype for a first taste.

We raved about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N when we first drove it as a prototype, so how does the final production version perform? Richard Lane visits a Castelloli Circuit in Barcelona to find out.

We're also driving the Jeep Avenger eHybrid, and, for road test 5667 we've got the Fiat 600.

Features

We’ve gathered the 12 finest electric cars currently on sale for less than £40,000 – and our crack team of testers – to choose Britain’s best affordable EV in 2024. Who will take the crown?

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on Lotus' new programme, Chapman Bespoke, and wonders whether its founder, Colin Chapman, would have approved. He also talks about bin-cramming, and why litter ends up on the roads because of simple thoughtlessness rather than malice.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, looks back at his visit to Mathewsons classic car auction business in North Yorkshire, asks how different life would have been without the Lamborghini Countach, and takes his Alpine A110 for its first MOT.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Used

The Citroen Grand C4 Picasso and Spacetourer are both roomy, practical and handsome - John Evans looks at why they're great people-movers for families on a tight budget.

Advertisement

used BMW cars for sale

BMW X3 2.0 20i GPF XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£24,990
29,695miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW 2 SERIES 1.5 218i GPF M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£14,966
31,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
BMW 2 Series 2.0 218d Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£10,990
69,670miles
Diesel
Manual
2
BMW X3 2.0 20i GPF M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£28,650
25,041miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW X3 2.0 30e 12kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£37,950
30,275miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW X1 2.0 18d XLine XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,995
80,850miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£24,500
42,069miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW X3 2.0 20i GPF M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£25,440
50,275miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW X5 3.0 M50d Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£28,989
75,100miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 29264 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews