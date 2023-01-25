Autocar magazine 25 January: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide on the best used cars you can buy in the UK today - from Fiestas to Ferraris, Peugeots to Porsches - it’s all in this week's mag.

We’ve also got all the details on how Porsche is set to take on BMW and Land Rover with a new, range-topping seven-seater EV.

News

Porsche is preparing an assault on the world’s leading electric SUVs, with plans to launch an electric, seven-seater flagship in the coming years. The high-tech luxury model is described as ‘a very sporting interpretation of an SUV’.

Meanwhile, the collapse of Britishvolt and the shortage of UK battery factories is raising big concerns - Autocar has all the details and analysis.

Reviews

After 20 years of arm-twisting BMW’s M division has finally turned its junior super saloon into an estate - and we’ve finally driven it. Grab a copy of this week’s mag to see our verdict on the BMW M3 Touring.

The new BMW X1 is the subject of this week’s in-depth road test. Can the long-standing SUV retain its role as one of the class-leaders?

Features

Everyone needs a holiday once in a while, and this week Autocar’s news and features editor Felix Page takes the Volkswagen ID Buzz down to what you would think would be the ideal location - Cornwall.

Our used car guide returns once again - find out the best used cars you can buy today, on any budget.

Opinion

Matt Prior discusses the average age of cars in the UK and how it affects buyers and dealerships alike, while Steve Cropley talks Aston Martin’s struggles, and incomplete car workshops.

Used cars

Mark Pearson recommends the Alfa Romeo Giulia in this week’s nearly new buying guide. If you want something more romantic than a BMW M3 and more realistic than a Ferrari, this is for you.

Meanwhile, the Audi S4 is recommended by Jonathon Bryce as this week’s cult hero pick.