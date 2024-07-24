BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 24 July: on sale now
Autocar magazine 24 July: on sale now

Ford's new era of small, cheap cars, new Mini vs Abarth 500e, and Lexus' new hot hatchback tested on track
Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 July 2024

This week in Autocar, we've got the lowdown on Ford's new era of small, cheap cars, pit the new Mini against Abarth's 500e, and test Lexus' new hot hatch.

News

A new range of smaller, more affordable EVs from Ford will be spawned from an upcoming 'skunkworks' architecture on which the firm aims to produce the world's most efficient EVs - we speak to Ford Model E chief operating officer Marin Gjaja to find out more.

Porsche, meanwhile, has produced its most powerful combustion-engines series production model ever - the Turbo S E-Hybrid. We take a look at its performance, and that of the V8-only GTS.

Ineos is planning a significant shift upmarket, with a focus on boutique spin-offs to rival the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. We speak to commercial director George Ratcliffe to find out more.

V8s will be thrown a lifeline at Mercedes-AMG as the tuning arm has revealed it plans to make internal combustion engines for as long as legislation allows. Boss Michael Schibe reveals all.

Reviews

Lexus has given the humdrum LBX a fire in its belly with the Morizo RR edition, courtesy of a Toyota GR Yaris powertrain. We head to Japan to to see what it's like on track.

The Ford Kuga has been given a series of targeted updates concerning its styling and interior technology in a bid to keep it competitive. We find out if it still is.

Refreshed and rationalised, the Volkswagen Golf has received a styling and tech upgrade, much in the same vein as the Kuga. Is it back to being one of the default choices in the class?

The striped back and simple Kia Picante has been given a facelift and it's yours for a relatively modest £15,595. Is it as charming as it is cheap, or just a bag of bolts?

We're also testing the Kia Sorento, new Renault Captur, Skoda Octavia, and, for road test 5684, we're in the Lotus Eletre R.

Features

Abarth 500s and Mini Coopers have raced through busy cities and winding roads since the ’60s but now there’s a new, electricity-based twist. Illya Verpraet tries to blow their bloody doors off.

Some of the rarest supercars in the world can be found on London’s streets – if you know how and where to look. Supercar-spotting rookie Charlie Martin strikes gold.

We need cheaper electric city cars created by rival makers pooling resources – and fast, says one industry boss. Hilton Holloway investigates the reality of that vision.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on Michael van der Sande's frustration at level one autonomous driving functions, is worried for Jaguar's future, and why he believes Goodwood still has it.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, also talks about his time at the Festival of Speed, defends the new Ford Capri, and delivers some amazing news from Italy.

Used

You could buy a Volkswagen Golf or Skoda Octavia for less money, but we reckon the more expesive Audi A3 is worth a punt. Jonathan Bryce has method in the madness.

Add a comment…

