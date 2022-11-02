Autocar magazine 2 November: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we celebrate the resilience of the British car industry, put the new Range Rover Sport through its paces and follow Steve Cropley as he tours Britain meeting the heroes of his time.

News

We’ve got a six-page special on the determination of the British car industry to rebound after a succession of local and global issues. We also bid a final farewell to the Ford Fiesta and uncover Renault boss Luca De Meo’s plan to revive his company once and for all.

Reviews

For road test 5,598 we’ve got our hands on the new Range Rover Sport to find out if its technological innovations make it a must-have sporting SUV. We also test the new Volkswagen Golf R 20 years - a 328bhp special edition and VW R’s 20th birthday present to itself.

Features

Continuing our Best-of-British theme, our team take to the open road in their ideal British-manufactured car - from the Aston Martin DBS to the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Next, we look at some of the greatest automotive manufacturing innovations that the UK is responsible for.

Opinion

Matt Prior expresses his disapproval of the pressure manufacturers are placing on small, affordable machinery and how some cars have far more appeal now than they did when they were launched.

Steve Cropley speaks of an eye-opening conversation he unexpectedly became involved in with some members of the Autocar team and his plea for someone to come forward with a disused test track to make the lives of motoring journalists easier. Used cars

We’ve got the Aston Martin DB11 under the used-car microscope in this week’s As Good As New to find out if such a luxury, stylish V12 GT really is as good as they say. In this week’s Cult Hero, Oliver Young explores the Toyota FJ Cruiser, uncovering the appeal behind this agricultural yet multifunctional SUV - so retro it may as well be a restomod.

Where to buy

