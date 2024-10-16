Autocar magazine 16 October: on sale now

In this week's 100 page British special we share details on some of the cars seen at this year's Paris Motor Show, including the Renault 4 revival and Alpine’s A390 Beta concept. Plus, we drive the VW Golf R and share our list of the best British cars of 2024.

News

Ever wondered what a second generation C5 Aircross might look like? Will Rimell has all the details about Citroën’s striking new concept.

New Bentley CEO Frank Steffen-Walliser shares his vision for the firm and reveals Porsche’s influence.

Also in News:, Audi’s Q6 E-Tron Sportback, Civilian Armoured Vehicles and AC Cars revives the Ace as a 300bhp retro roadster.

Reviews

Could the Leapmotor C10 be a serious Tesla contender? Kris Kulmer tests the Chinese newcomer..

Matt Prior takes AC’s only UK prototype Cobra GT Roadster for a spin in Sussex.

Also in the first drives section: VW Golf R and Golf GTI Clubsport, Porsche Macan RWD and Macan 4 as well as the Nio EL8.

We also road test the Hyundai Santa Fe (5700) and the Maserati’s drop top MC20 (5701).

Features

Looking to bag a bargain on one of the best British used cars? John Evans shows you how.

From luxury SUVs to lightweight racers, Britain’s automotive output is among the most diverse globally. Our writers share their favourites and take a look at 2024's home made heroes in our Best British Cars group test.

Steve Cropley takes a deep-dive into the British car industry and shares some of the great successes over the years.

Plus, we share some of our archived road tests featuring the Rover 8hp and Aston’s DBS Superleggera.

Opinion

Steve Cropley shares his thoughts on the AA’s Used Car Index as well as some highlights from the last Bicester Heritage Scramble of the year.

Matt Prior takes us back in time with the Porsche 365, Ford GT40 and the AC/Shelby Cobra.

Used

Homologation specials really don’t get much more fun than an Evo VI. Sam Phillips shows you how to get Mitsubishi’s rampant turbocharged saloon.

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.