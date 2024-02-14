Autocar magazine 14 February: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we reveal the new Aston Martin Vantage, deliver our verdict on the new Tesla Model 3, and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Car of the Year.

News

The Aston Martin Vantage has upped its game in all areas to battle the Porsche 911, with more power and pace, new cabin tech and a retuned chassis - we have what you need to know.

Over in Germany, Porsche has assured a long-running future for the Tacan - a bit like the 911. We speak to the boss of the Taycan model line Kevin Giek.

Ford, meanwhile, has had a secret team of engineers working on a new platform for affordable electric cars. We hear from the firm's CEO to find out more.

Reviews

The Audi S3 Sportback has been treated to a major upgrade intended to boost the fun side of its all-rounder appeal - we take a pre-production prototype for a test drive.

The refreshed Skoda Kamiq, meanwhile, intends to put comfort and convenience above all else, but can it still match the Ford Puma?

BMW has also treated one of its most powerful SUVs - the X6 M - to a refresh, this time with a more powerful V8, the addition of an electric motor and chassis alterations. What does it all amount to?

We're also testing the Jaguar XE, DS 3 E-Tense, and, for road test 5661, the new Tesla Model 3.

Features

How do you make a sequel better than the critically acclaimed original? With Hollywood in his rear-view mirror, Felix Page finds out by driving a prototype of the new Porsche Taycan.

To celebrate COTY’s 60th anniversary, we’ve gathered its very finest winners to pick the all-time great. Simon Hucknall reports.

Catesby Tunnel is home to a unique aerodynamic test facility converted from a disused railway tunnel - we pay a visit to help Ariel test the new Atom 4R.

Opinion

Matt Prior talks about how people have had enough of surveillance and poorly executed tactics from public parking providers, while Steve Cropley riffs on his visit to Catesby Tunnel, "just-rightness" in car design, and why having a car in London is depressing.

Used

The 2001 Mini hatchback has endured for 23 years and probably will for evermore - John Evans takes a look at its features and foibles.