Autocar magazine 14 August: on sale now

In this week’s issue, we reveal all the details on the updated Tesla Model Y, we drive the latest Morgan Plus Four, and pick some of our favourite modern classic cars that can be snapped-up for a reasonable price.

News

Tesla is aiming to revive sales with the launch of a heavily updated Model Y, the best-selling car in the world. Set to arrive in 2025, the all-important SUV will get a refreshed look, more range, a new interior and increased power. We share all the key details of the inbound EV.

The new electric Range Rover Sport has been spotted testing in Spain in prototype form. The new EV is undergoing a shakedown test as one of six new JLR models due to arrive by 2026. Grab a copy of this week’s issue to find out more.

We also share news on the next-generation Mercedes C-Class, the Maserati Quattroporte and Levante ending production, Nissan’s EV plan and the Jeep’s new flagship electric SUV.

Review

British car maker Morgan has given its BMW-powered Plus Four a minor facelift, but has the latest round of updates improved the drop-top sports car? Felix Page brushes off his flat cap and takes it for a spin.

The Brabus 900 Rocket R is the German tuning firm's bonkers new supercar based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Our man Richard Lane puts the 888bhp machine through its paces.

We also drive the Ford Focus ST Edition, the warmed-up Cupra Born VZ and the Mercedes-AMG GT is road test number 5687.

Features

One of motoring history’s great survivors has just entered the EV era. Matt Prior discovers what the Electric Moke lacks in doors, it more than makes up for in charm.

You don’t need to be rich to drive something that may well end up being enviously ogled in the years to come – and compared with vintage classics, modern classics are comfier, better to drive and way more reliable. Murray Scullion gives some investment tips.

Also in the features section: Steve Cropley finds out what cars the Bentley design team drive, and Damien Smith details a special tribute to Aytron Senna at Silverstone.

Opinion

Matt Prior shares his thoughts on Proton’s plans to return to the UK, and discusses how brand names matter when it comes to selling cars in Britain.

Steve Cropley pays a visit to Caterham’s new factory in Dartford, mulls the idea of a new category for next year’s Autocar awards, and shares why he thinks cars need to have more exciting colour schemes.