Autocar magazine 10 July: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we detail Ferrari's first electric car, rate Alfa Romeo's new 'hot hatch', and drive the Electrogenic DeLorean DMC-12.

News

Ferrari's game-changing first EV promises to be 'a lot of fun' as it completes its first round of on-road testing, with company boss Benedetto Vigna promising that it will be made "in the right way" - we detail exactly what you can expect from Maranello's boldest car since the Purosangue.

Big news from Honda, meanwhile, as it plans to bring its new driver-focused Prelude coupe to the UK - we take a look at its target market, competitors and potential powertrain.

Ariel has revealed the second iteration of its unhinged Nomad off-roader, promising to be tougher and quicker with a 60%-stiffer frame and a 305bhp Ford engine. Steve Cropley pays the firm a visit to find out more.

We also look at why private buyers want used cars, not new EVs, and the new Mini Cooper JCW.

Reviews

The mid-life facelift for the 992 Porsche 911 introduces an all-new engine as part of a hybrid powertrain. Matt Prior heads to Malaga to see just how much has been improved over an already fantastic sports car.

Alfa Romeo has finally gone electric with an unusual but curiously enticing take on the hot hatchback - the Junior Electtrica. We take it for a spirited drive around Balocco circuit in Italy.

When the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf arrived, it was met with harsh criticism over its interior. Now, VW has aimed to fix the innards of its otherwise multitalented petrol family hatchback. We find out if it has been successful.

We're also testing the Peugeot e-5008, Mini Cooper E, VW ID Buzz GTX and LWB, and, for road test 5682, we've got the Ford Tourneo Courier.

Features

Future-looking UK engineering firm Electrogenic has converted a DeLorean DMC-12 into an EV – and, yes, it will still do 88mph. Alex Goy goes back to the future.

A charity for ex-forces personnel is giving a written-off Subaru BRZ a new life – emblematic of its wider ambition to help people to ‘race, retrain, recover’. John Evans visits them.

Ferrari’s new E-building gives it the flexibility to build ICE, hybrid and pure-electric cars together – and allows buyers far more personalisation. James Attwood visits it.

If you want to push your pride and joy to the limit, or just spend a day ogling a rich array of racing royalty and golden oldies, a hillclimb is hard to beat. Aaron McKay reports.