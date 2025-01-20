BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The invisible biometric tech making your next car safer
UP NEXT
Movers and shakers: the latest job changes in the car industry

The invisible biometric tech making your next car safer

The biometric system uses 3D distance mapping to detect the driver’s exact position

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
20 January 2025

Continental displayed the latest version of its biometrics in-car tech at the Consumer Electronics Show. Called the Invisible Biometrics Sensing Display, it aims to improve passive safety for a car’s occupants.  

Biometrics is the science of recognition using biological characteristics and this system goes further by detecting occupants using a camera and laser projector.

The technology looks through a high-resolution OLED screen and is invisible to the naked eye. It was developed by Continental in conjunction with its partner, Trinamix.

Related articles

This latest version uses 3D distance mapping to ensure the airbags are deployed to the best effect in the event of a collision and it checks other restraint devices too – for example, that seatbelts are fastened correctly.

The Invisible Biometric Sensing Display can also monitor vital parameters such as the driver’s heart rate to identify stressful situations or even an impending medical emergency.

The imaging technology at the core of it consists of a 1.5-megapixel near-infrared camera and a laser dot projector that poses no danger to the occupants’ eyes.

Also developed by Trinamix, the system works by capturing reflections from points of light emitted by the projector.

Occupants are unaware of it happening because the wavelengths used are all within the invisible light spectrum.

The technology also captures other information, such as the distance of the driver to the instrument panel. Unsurprisingly, the engine room behind the optical devices is powered by algorithms based on artificial intelligence.

The biometric imaging technology was developed specifically for use in car interiors, uses a single hardware module and, as such, Continental claims it is unique in the market.

The developers also believe that because the system is contactless and invisible to a car’s occupants, it should open up new creative opportunities for designers and be more readily accepted by users.

Other driver monitoring systems have been around for some time, of course. Bosch markets a drowsiness detection system based on an algorithm that starts recording the driver’s steering behaviour from the moment they pull away.

Based on the frequency and pattern of the driver inputs and other things such as the length of journey, use of indicators and the time of day, the algorithms can calculate the driver’s level of fatigue and issue a warning. 

Mercedes-Benz was the first to offer a drowsiness detection system, with Attention Assist in 2009. If it concludes the driver needs a wake-up call, it will issue the audible and visual prompt: “Time for a break.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Land Rover Defender Octa review 2025 001
Land Rover Defender Octa
Land Rover Defender Octa
Audi A5 Avant review 2024 01
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5
01 Mazda CX60 lead driving
Mazda CX-60
7
Mazda CX-60
Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi Tekna XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,395
82,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo Xc40 2.0 B4 MHEV Inscription Pro DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£24,099
47,260miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 2.0 A220d AMG Line (Premium Plus 2) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£16,499
91,377miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Active Premium + Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,998
41,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI EVO R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,590
29,044miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ-T CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,500
26,467miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,195
69,367miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,998
48,606miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,998
16,395miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 20 January 2025

More crap I just do not want regardless of how much it adds to the car price.

Peter Cavellini 20 January 2025
xxxx wrote:

More crap I just do not want regardless of how much it adds to the car price.

Its supposed to be a free world,or that's what we were told,but monitoring systems like this have some use,I'm sure health is one of them, a non diagnosed condition caught early i am sure would be one,and we all sometimes do too much, driving being one,but like I said, a free world, your choices.

Latest Reviews

Land Rover Defender Octa review 2025 001
Land Rover Defender Octa
Land Rover Defender Octa
Audi A5 Avant review 2024 01
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5
01 Mazda CX60 lead driving
Mazda CX-60
7
Mazda CX-60
Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review

View all car reviews