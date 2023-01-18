My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 19)

How do you improve a Ford Mustang Mach E? Episode 19 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about improving Ford's EV, plus wondering whether it's OK to not have a problem with the new 4.1 tonne (!) GMC Hummer EV Pickup, and after enjoying the first Bicester Scramble of 2023, loving the fact that the classic car scene seems to have no off-season any more. And, of course, they bring us an update on your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.