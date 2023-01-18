BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 19)

This week the boys talk Ford's Mustang Mach E, the classic car off-season and why Prior likes Hummer's EV
18 January 2023

How do you improve a Ford Mustang Mach E? Episode 19 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about improving Ford's EV, plus wondering whether it's OK to not have a problem with the new 4.1 tonne (!) GMC Hummer EV Pickup, and after enjoying the first Bicester Scramble of 2023, loving the fact that the classic car scene seems to have no off-season any more. And, of course, they bring us an update on your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

