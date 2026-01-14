BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week in Cars podcast: Peak car, V8s, electric BMW M3
My Week in Cars podcast: Peak car, V8s, electric BMW M3

Cropley and Prior talk never owning a V8, BMW's EV plans and more

14 January 2026

In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk BMW's plans for an electrified M car, the fact that neither of them has owned a V8.

They also discuss whether cars really are still getting better, and much more, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too. 

