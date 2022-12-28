BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars podcast: The Grand Tour's James May special

Steve Cropley and Matt Prior are joined by former Top Gear presenter James May
28 December 2022

Episode 16 of My Week In Cars is a Christmas special and your hosts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior are joined by James May, 'captain slow' of Amazon's The Grand Tour and formerly of Top Gear. 

And before all of that, he was a staffer on Autocar magazine until, rather suddenly, he wasn't.

Join James and the boys as they talk cars, bikes, aeroplanes, all things TV and, yes, James's sacking from Autocar.

