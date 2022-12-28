My Week In Cars podcast: The Grand Tour's James May special

Episode 16 of My Week In Cars is a Christmas special and your hosts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior are joined by James May, 'captain slow' of Amazon's The Grand Tour and formerly of Top Gear.
And before all of that, he was a staffer on Autocar magazine until, rather suddenly, he wasn't.
Join James and the boys as they talk cars, bikes, aeroplanes, all things TV and, yes, James's sacking from Autocar.
Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.
Used cars for sale
2012
£5,895
81,740miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
2016
£13,890
57,655miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
2010
£2,995
80,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
2014
£7,650
92,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
2017
£18,895
49,205miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
2010
£3,995
77,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
2014
£11,995
71,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
2012
£9,995
42,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
2022
£19,999
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Add your comment