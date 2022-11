Episode 8 of My Week In Cars brings you closer to Matt and Steve's weekly columns in Autocar magazine. Join our pair of petrolheads as they chat about the imminent demise of the Ford Fiesta, the 70mph speed limit, discovering a fantastic book about a long-lost engineer, the story of British ambulances making their way to Ukraine and, of course, your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.