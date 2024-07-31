My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.99)

Episode 99 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our hosts at the British Motor Museum, sharing an office with a Hart F1 engine and a Triumph Thruxton motorcycle as they talk the Shelsley Walsh hillclimb, Renault's plan to introduce a replacement for the Renault Twizy, range-extenders, a big crash in Cropley's trucking past, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

