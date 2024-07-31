BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.99)

This week Steve opens up on a hairy outback truck crash, Prior introduces the Renault Twizy replacement, and the pair talk great hillclimb events.
31 July 2024

Episode 99 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our hosts at the British Motor Museum, sharing an office with a Hart F1 engine and a Triumph Thruxton motorcycle as they talk the Shelsley Walsh hillclimb, Renault's plan to introduce a replacement for the Renault Twizy, range-extenders, a big crash in Cropley's trucking past, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Latest Reviews

mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
Nissan Qashqai front three quarter cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
1TOYOTA GRYARIS 2024 FRONT ACTION
Toyota GR Yaris
10
Toyota GR Yaris
Vauxhall Mokka review lead pic
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
01 Volkswagen Golf Mk85 2024 review front driving lead
Volkswagen Golf
9
Volkswagen Golf

