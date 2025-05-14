BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.140)

This week Cropley and Prior talk about the Lotus 49 F1 car, American Subaru buyers, the VW ID Buzz and Vauxhall Combo Life

Autocar
News
1 min read
14 May 2025

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior return to the store cupboard as they discuss why liberal Americans like Subarus much more than conservatives do, Cropley tells Prior about the brilliance of the Lotus 49, and the pair discuss two vans with seats - the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Vauxhall Combo Life. There's more, too, including the Land's End Trial, the Polestar 4, the Volvo 360, and your correspondence.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

Latest Reviews

mercedes e53 01
Mercedes-AMG E53 review
6
Mercedes-AMG E53 review
hyundai uk inster tracking front LEAD
Hyundai Inster
Hyundai Inster
Original 48088 2405 cle amg 056
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Enyaq 2025 Review front tracking 50
Skoda Enyaq
8
Skoda Enyaq
vw tiguan rt review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Tiguan
7
Volkswagen Tiguan

View all car reviews

