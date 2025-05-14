My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.140)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior return to the store cupboard as they discuss why liberal Americans like Subarus much more than conservatives do, Cropley tells Prior about the brilliance of the Lotus 49, and the pair discuss two vans with seats - the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Vauxhall Combo Life. There's more, too, including the Land's End Trial, the Polestar 4, the Volvo 360, and your correspondence.

