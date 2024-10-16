BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.110)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.110)

Prior and Cropley talk the all-new AC Cobra, that Morgan has a new gaffer, and what's happening to small used car prices

16 October 2024

This week your My Week In Cars hosts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the all-new AC Cobra, which Prior has driven exclusively, that Morgan has a new managing director, a shift in small used car prices, the Renault Symbioz, Bicester's final Scramble of 2024 and much more besides, including your correspondence.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform.

