My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.108)

Prior and Cropley talk two new sports cars, the Ferrari 12Cilindri and Bentley Continental GT, plus some vans
2 October 2024

This week your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk everything from basic vehicles to the most exotic supercars. It seems that a large percentage of young people are driving vans instead of cars. Which is no bad thing, think our duo, who are both on board with practical vehicles. Meantime, they've both been driving decidedly impractical exotic vehicles, in the shape of the new Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari 12Cilindri. Plus there's stuff on the Bluebird K7, Subaru Forester and, of course, your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Latest Reviews

Ferrari 12Cillindri review front
Ferrari 12Cilindri
Ferrari 12Cilindri
BMW M5 E60 used buying guide
Used BMW M5 2005-2010 review
10
Used BMW M5 2005-2010 review
BYD Dolphin 2024 lead
BYD Dolphin
7
BYD Dolphin
Bentley Continental GT Speed front corner
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Bentley Continental GT Speed
subaru forester 2024 review frt corner 2
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester

View all car reviews

