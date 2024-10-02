My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.108)

This week your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk everything from basic vehicles to the most exotic supercars. It seems that a large percentage of young people are driving vans instead of cars. Which is no bad thing, think our duo, who are both on board with practical vehicles. Meantime, they've both been driving decidedly impractical exotic vehicles, in the shape of the new Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari 12Cilindri. Plus there's stuff on the Bluebird K7, Subaru Forester and, of course, your correspondence.

