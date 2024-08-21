BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week in Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.102)

Steve and Matt visit Caterham's new factory, meet the CEO, and try not to buy anything
21 August 2024

Episode 102 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds your hosts Matt Prior and  Steve Cropley visiting the brand new, all singing, all dancing* (*may not sing or dance) Caterham factory in Dartford, just a stone's throw from the old place, but much bigger, much brighter, much better. They talk to Bob Laishley, the CEO, who reveals all he's on the Seven's future, its new engines, the firm's upcoming electric coupe, expanding sales volumes, and more besides.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Caterham Seven

Caterham Seven

The Caterham Seven is a stripped-down sportscar offering one of the most pure driving experiences available. It is a true classic and available in nine iterations

