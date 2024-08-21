My Week in Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.102)

Episode 102 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley visiting the brand new, all singing, all dancing* (*may not sing or dance) Caterham factory in Dartford, just a stone's throw from the old place, but much bigger, much brighter, much better. They talk to Bob Laishley, the CEO, who reveals all he's on the Seven's future, its new engines, the firm's upcoming electric coupe, expanding sales volumes, and more besides.

