Episode 25 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about the future, or otherwise, of the Geneva motor show, spending days out rallying with local motor clubs, the imminent demise of the Bentley W12 engine and what motorsport Balance of Performance means for the sport.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.