Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 14)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 14)

This week the lads talk Autocar's festive features, including a hovercraft road test and picking the perfect gift
14 December 2022

Episode 14 of My Week In Cars brings you closer to Matt and Steve's weekly writings in Autocar magazine. Join our pair of petrolheads as they talk about the biggest stories from the Christmas Double Issue, including our now-customary secret Santa event, the Christmas road test of a British icon, and 4x4 Suzukis converted for trials. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

