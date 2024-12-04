My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 117)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk about Jaguar's new Type 00 concept car, unveiled earlier this week.

They also talk their respective Autocar columns, which means in Steve's case they talk the Renault Scenic and its frontal area, ground effect, the ZEV mandate and more serious stuff aside; and in Prior's case they talk reverse parking.

