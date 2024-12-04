BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 117)
UP NEXT
Official: Jaguar enters new age with radical Type 00 Concept

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 117)

Matt Prior and Steve Cropley react to the official unveiling of Jaguar's Type 00 concept, talk about reverse parking, frontal area, and potential changes to the ZEV mandate

Autocar
News
1 min read
4 December 2024

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk about Jaguar's new Type 00 concept car, unveiled earlier this week.

They also talk their respective Autocar columns, which means in Steve's case they talk the Renault Scenic and its frontal area, ground effect, the ZEV mandate and more serious stuff aside; and in Prior's case they talk reverse parking.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too. 

Related articles

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Maserati MC20 Celio review 2024 01 front tracking
Maserati MC20
8
Maserati MC20
BMW 330e review 2024 01
BMW 3 Series
9
BMW 3 Series
audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium X Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,999
13,260miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Blue Drive Active Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,250
60,200miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,990
56,555miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,411
32,419miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,741
53,734miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,598
17,255miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Jaguar F-PACE 3.0 D300 V6 S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£19,990
60,807miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche TAYCAN Performance Plus 105kWh 4 Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2024
£109,500
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Porsche MACAN ELECTRIC ESTATE 380kW 4S 100kWh 5dr Auto
2024
£92,000
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Maserati MC20 Celio review 2024 01 front tracking
Maserati MC20
8
Maserati MC20
BMW 330e review 2024 01
BMW 3 Series
9
BMW 3 Series
audi a6 e tron review 20 24 01 front tracking
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
8
Used Peugeot 3008 2016-2024 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Mustang Dark Horse
7
Ford Mustang Dark Horse

View all car reviews