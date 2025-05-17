MWIC Bonus Episode 7: Autocar Meets Andersen EV CEO David Martell

In a bonus podcast, this week Autocar Meets David Martell, CEO of Andersen EV, which makes premium home chargers in the UK - a partner of Porsche, JLR and more if you're having a charger installed in the UK.

A "24 carat entrepreneur" says Cropley, Martell has been involved with Trafficmaster, Chargemaster (later sold to BP Pulse) and now Andersen. "I get a buzz from building a business from scratch," says Martell in this wide-ranging interview.

