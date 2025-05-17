BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MWIC Bonus Episode 7: Autocar Meets Andersen EV CEO David Martell
UP NEXT
Volkswagen developing "whole group" of "mind-blowing" GTI EVs

MWIC Bonus Episode 7: Autocar Meets Andersen EV CEO David Martell

Prior and Cropley talk to David Martell, CEO of Andersen EV, makers of premium chargers, the choice for the likes of Porsche and JLR

Autocar
News
1 min read
17 May 2025

In a bonus podcast, this week Autocar Meets David Martell, CEO of Andersen EV, which makes premium home chargers in the UK - a partner of Porsche, JLR and more if you're having a charger installed in the UK. 

A "24 carat entrepreneur" says Cropley, Martell has been involved with Trafficmaster, Chargemaster (later sold to BP Pulse) and now Andersen. "I get a buzz from building a business from scratch," says Martell in this wide-ranging interview.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

Related articles

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Bugatti Chiron
Bugatti Chiron
10
Bugatti Chiron
audi sq5 001
Audi SQ5
8
Audi SQ5
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review front tracking 0001
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
7
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 BMW X5 3.0 45e 24kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£39,584
64,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech Euro 4 2dr
2010
£8,995
38,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.6 Acenta Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£3,295
87,642miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI Sport S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,979
84,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A5 3.0 TDI V6 S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£9,994
92,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 1.4 EcoTSI FR DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,480
75,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia SPORTAGE 2.0 CRDi KX-3 Auto AWD Euro 5 5dr
2016
£7,919
90,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 7 Series 4.4 750i V8 M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£19,949
86,592miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini HATCH 1.5 Cooper Classic Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,700
34,450miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Bugatti Chiron
Bugatti Chiron
10
Bugatti Chiron
audi sq5 001
Audi SQ5
8
Audi SQ5
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review front tracking 0001
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
7
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

View all car reviews