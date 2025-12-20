BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Listen: Lotus design director on lightweight philosophy in the EV age
UP NEXT
Everyday heroes: When 'normal' cars sneak into supercar showdowns

Listen: Lotus design director on lightweight philosophy in the EV age

Russell Carr has been involved in numerous projects in his career - from forklift trucks to superbikes

Back to top
Autocar
News
1 min read
20 December 2025

In this week's bonus episode of the Autocar podcast, Autocar Meets Russell Carr, design director at Lotus.

Talking at an event in London to Autocar's editor-at-large Matt Prior, the pair discuss lightweight design in an electric age, what's going on at Hethel, and how Lotus fits into a multinational company like Geely.

The regular My Week In Cars podcast will also be with you throughout Christmas. If you subscribe to the feed you'll never miss one. And if you could review and share we'd appreciate it more than you know.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi
Kia PV5 2
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5
Leapmotor B10 001
Leapmotor B10
Leapmotor B10
Kia EV5 review 2025 001
Kia EV5
7
Kia EV5
Chery Tiggo 9 review 001
Chery Tiggo 9
Chery Tiggo 9

View all car reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

used cars for sale

 Ford FOCUS HATCHBACK 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,494
 Ford KA+ 1.2 Ti-VCT Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£8,594
 Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi Element Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,991
 Mini Electric Hatch Cooper SE 32.6kWh Level 2 Auto 3dr opens in a new tab
£13,850
 Land rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,598
 Kia SPORTAGE 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,790
 Bmw X5 3.0 40i M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£31,450
 Nissan MICRA 1.0 IG-T Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£8,995
 Land rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£7,999
View all cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi
Kia PV5 2
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5
Leapmotor B10 001
Leapmotor B10
Leapmotor B10
Kia EV5 review 2025 001
Kia EV5
7
Kia EV5
Chery Tiggo 9 review 001
Chery Tiggo 9
Chery Tiggo 9

View all car reviews