Listen: Lotus design director on lightweight philosophy in the EV age

In this week's bonus episode of the Autocar podcast, Autocar Meets Russell Carr, design director at Lotus.

Talking at an event in London to Autocar's editor-at-large Matt Prior, the pair discuss lightweight design in an electric age, what's going on at Hethel, and how Lotus fits into a multinational company like Geely.

