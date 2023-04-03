BACK TO ALL NEWS
50 years of BMW M podcast - the men at the very top

CEO Frank van Meel and chief engineer Dirk Hacker join us for our final M podcast
3 April 2023

One of them drives a BMW M4 CS day-to-day, the other would buy an M1 were his lottery numbers to come up. M-division boss Frank van Meel and his chief engineer Dirk Hacker may be high-flying execs but at core they’re petrolheads, much like the rest of us.

On the launch of the new BMW M2 and BMW XM in Arizona, deputy road test editor Richard Lane sat down with the two men to discuss M’s positioning in the era of mega-SUVs and electrification, what an M car should be, and what the future holds for some of the best-loved nameplates ever to leave Garching.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon, or your preferred podcast platform.

