50 years of BMW M podcast - the men at the very top

One of them drives a BMW M4 CS day-to-day, the other would buy an M1 were his lottery numbers to come up. M-division boss Frank van Meel and his chief engineer Dirk Hacker may be high-flying execs but at core they’re petrolheads, much like the rest of us.

On the launch of the new BMW M2 and BMW XM in Arizona, deputy road test editor Richard Lane sat down with the two men to discuss M’s positioning in the era of mega-SUVs and electrification, what an M car should be, and what the future holds for some of the best-loved nameplates ever to leave Garching.

