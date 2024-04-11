Which car glass cleaner is best?

There’s a huge variety of glass cleaners on offer, so we’ve tested a broad range from the more affordable options through to the premium products. The cloth is often half the battle, so to ensure a fair test we used an identical, new, ultra-fine microfibre cloth with each product. Then we did what you’d do when you clean glass… We applied a fine spray to the dry (yet appropriately filthy) glass of our test car, and judged how well it removed dirt and grease for that crystal clear finish.

The products or services referenced in this story have been reviewed independently by our experts. When you click on links to various merchants on this site and make a purchase, this can result in this site earning a commission. Affiliate programs and affiliations include, but are not limited to, the eBay Partner Network. However, this will never influence our opinion or ratings.

BEST BUY:

NAME: RainX 2-in-1 glass cleaner and rain repellent

Price per litre? £8.00

Enthusiasts such as yourselves, dear Autocar readers, are probably familiar with RainX; ever the friend of old cars, in particular, this stuff helps the water to bead up and run off. So it helps to keep your screen clear of rain even if your wipers are a bit, well…. vintage. Which makes it all the more impressive that it was also one of the best just as a glass cleaner, leaving a bright, smear-free finish with very little buffing and wiping. At this price, and given that it really can help with visibility out of your windows and windscreen, RainX is a must-have.

Autocar says: 5 stars

Runner up: