What is the best screenwash for my car?

How much thought do you give to your screenwash? If you’re like most people, you probably buy what’s available on the local petrol station forecourt once your car tells you you’ve run out.

But it might pay you to be a little more discerning about your choice of washer fluid. After all, the differences between brands might surprise you.

Of course, screenwash performs two roles: firstly, and somewhat unsurprisingly, it washes your screen. QED, no? But the second, equally important purpose of that vividly coloured fluid is to make sure your washer fluid doesn’t freeze in the colder months.

And if your screenwash can’t hack it, it isn’t just frozen washer jets that could pose a problem – you might also result in a cracked or leaking tank or split pipework.

So which screenwash is best? Well, to help you answer that question, we’ve put ten of the brands you’re most likely to find on the shelves to the test, in concentrated form. Here’s what we found.

1. Prestone Extreme Performance Concentrated Screenwash (5l)

Minimum temperature: -18C

5/5

Despite its affordable price, the Prestone screen wash offered one of the best cleans here, leaving our test screen almost entirely streak- and grime-free. It’s also a very concentrated formula for the money, which means it should be tough enough in neat form to cope with even the worst British winters; diluted, meanwhile, you need to use less of it to achieve the same sort of protection as its competitors. All of which made it our winner.