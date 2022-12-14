Autocar product test: which snow foam cleaner is best?

Whether you like to keep your car clean for practical reasons, or simply because you take pride in making it look brilliant, snow foam cleaners get rid of tough grime and dirt with ease – and these are the best around.

Fans of snow foam cleaners say that using a foamer gun is the best way to apply the foam, making it easy and fast, while offering the deepest clean possible. To others, dousing your car in a thick layer of foam seems a seriously messy and awkward way of cleaning your car. If you're in the former camp, which product is best?

To find out, we applied our snow foam cleaners both as a liquid and as a foam to the side of a grubby van. We appraised each product’s foaming properties – the ideal is to have a thick foam that rinses off easily – and checked its pH level to make sure that the cleaner wasn’t too far towards either end of the pH scale, when it can damage your paintwork.

Best buy - Chemical Guys Maxi Suds II

Price: £7.95

Buy from: Amazon

Capacity: 473ml

Chemical Guys does a wide range of snow foams, with strong scents, such as Beer, Watermelon and Honeydew. But it’s the cleaning performance of this hybrid shampoo/foam that wins it the top spot here. It’s very simple to get to grips with, dissolves dirt and muck off the paintwork with no hassle, and has phenomenal cleaning power as well as extremely kind-to-paintwork pH neutrality. What is most remarkable is how much cleaning punch the tiniest heavily diluted drop of the Chemical Guys product provided, which means that it’s going to last well. Provided you use it frugally, this bottle will produce 120 litres of highly effective foam. Overall, it’s a clear winner. We’ll take a beer-scented one, please.

Autocar says: 5 stars

Recommended - Chemical Guys Hydro Suds

Price: £17.99

Buy from: Amazon