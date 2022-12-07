Autocar product test: What tyre gauge is best?

A tyre gauge is an essential bit of kit, whether it’s to keep in the car or the garage, and there are lots of different options out there. We tried not to lose the valve caps while we found out which ones are best.

We tested our tyre gauges both in daylight and in low light to see how visible the dials are in different conditions. We factored in how easy they are to connect to the tyre valve, their perceived quality and durability, the tyre pressure range in which they function and any additional features that they offer. Naturally, value for money is a consideration, too.

Best buy - Goodyear Portable Tyre Pressure Gauge

Price: £14.99

Buy from: Amazon

Pressure range: 0-60psi (0-4.1bar)

The Goodyear gauge feels really weighty and well built, despite the conveniently dinky size that makes it ideal for life in a glovebox. The 45deg rotating chuck makes it easy to fit to the valve, although those gauges with flexible hoses are a little easier if it’s a tricky-to-reach valve. The plastic case keeps it from getting damaged and would make it easy to hang in your garage, too. For a classy, straightforward and compact option, the Goodyear gauge is hard to fault. We also really favour the analogue products here; for a tool that often goes unused for months at a time, it’s common sense to not complicate it with battery life when you don’t need to.

Autocar says: 5 stars

Recommended - Draper Tyre Pressure Gauge 69924

Price: £11.94

Buy from: Amazon

Pressure range: 5-100psi (0.3-6.9bar)

The Draper guage's blue face looks really smart and is easy to read, and the whole product feels classy and solid. Despite the low price, this feels like it will last a lifetime. The flexible hose and angled chuck makes it really easy to marry to the tyre valve, and it will be accurate for very-high-pressure readings, too. We gave the win here to the Goodyear for its nifty, compact size, but if that’s not a concern for you, the Draper is just as highly recommendable.