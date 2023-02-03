Autocar product test: What pressure washer is best?

Pressure washers are popular for car washing and general home maintenance, and there are masses of options to choose from.

There are many benefits to using a pressure washer, including the fact that they actually use less water than traditional hose cleaning even though they deliver far more pressure and let you blast salt and muck off your car’s bodywork more effectively. You'll find no shortage of washers out there that are compact, high pressure and available with a host of accessories, so picking the right one can be tricky. Size, power, relevant attachments, cost and quality are all important factors. Here, we reveal which pressure washers are worth your money.

Best buy - Bosch Universal Aquatak 135

Price: £145

Buy from: Amazon

Autocar says: 5 stars

Vital stats: Max pressure 135 bar. Max flow 384 litres/hour. Motor power 1900W

There are a couple of excellent reasons why the Bosch tops our pressure washer test. First, it’s well priced despite delivering really excellent, high-pressure performance and a good selection of accessories. Secondly, it’s a neat design that feels really well made and is also compact, with a hinged and foldable rear handle.

The ‘Trio Nozzle’ allows you to click between a pencil-, fan-, or turbo jet, too, which makes life much easier than having to change attachments, as you do with many alternatives. If it had a reel for the conveniently long but inconveniently loose hose, the Aquatek would be virtually flawless.

Recommended - Nilfisk Core 140 PowerControl Premium with Car Cleaning Kit

Price: £188.23

Buy from: Amazon

Autocar says: 4/5

Vital stats: Max pressure 140 bar. Max flow 465 litres/hour. Motor power 1800W