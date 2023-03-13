Autocar product test: What is the best tool bag?

Tool bags are incredibly useful, whether you need space for your emergency kit and a screwdriver or two, or if you regularly carry a full line-up of tools.

A bag is more malleable than a box, is easier to carry and fill, and will take less toll on your boot lining. For this product test, we are looking at the best tool bags available, taking into account the price, build quality, space and practicality.

WINNER: Stanley Fatmax Hard Base Tool Bag 18’’

Price £24.99

Size 230mm x 457mm x 260mm

Buy from Screwfix

The 11 external and five interior pockets of the Stanley Fatmax hard base tool bag are very useful. It’s a very heavy-duty and well-made bag, constructed from 600-denier fabric reinforced with leather, so will be long-lasting. The rigid plastic waterproof base offers sturdiness and protection, and it has tough double zips and an adjustable shoulder strap with padding. It’s a great-value tool bag that can carry up to 20kg.

Autocar says 5 stars

RECOMMENDED: Silverline Tool Bag Hard Base Wide Mouth

Price £12.64

Size 200mm x ‎400mm x 300mm

Buy from Amazon

If you’re looking for a really well-priced tool bag that’s practical, well made and sturdy, with lots of space for tools, the Silverline tool bag is a great buy. It has 10 external pockets, eight internal pockets, a key fob and an adjustable 1.2m shoulder strap to help carry it around while full. This bag does only come with one zip, but the loading window is wide for easy loading and unloading. The functional plastic base keeps tools dry if the weather isn’t great, and the rest of the bag is made from water-resistant nylon.

Autocar says 4.5 stars

Others to consider

Draper Tools Tool backpack

Price £34.74

Size 300mm x 170mm x 450mm

Buy from SJ Tools

This is the only tool backpack we tested. We really liked that we could carry a heavy bag and distribute the weight across our shoulders, without having to hurt our hands or carry it on one shoulder. It comes with reinforced padded straps and padded back panels too. It has a rigid base, so you can still put it on wet ground, and the whole bag is made from water-resistant polyester, so everything stays dry. There are seven internal pockets, two side ones and five external pockets, along with four loops for screwdrivers.