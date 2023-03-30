Autocar product test: What is the best interior trim cleaner?

It’s really important to choose a good cleaning product for the inside of your car, but it’s often something people overlook. The outside hopefully gets regularly cleaned and looked after, yet dust and fingerprints and odours can easily build up on the inside.

We’re looking at the best car interior trim cleaners available. For testing, it was important the products were easy to use, cost-effective and versatile – you don’t want to be grabbing 10 different bottles every time you need to give the inside a spruce. We also ranked these products based on restoring natural finish, instead of the slightly old-school mega-sparkle.

BEST BUY: AutoGlym Interior Shampoo

Price: £8.15

What’s included: 500ml

Buy from: Amazon

AutoGlym’s Interior Shampoo is an excellent, versatile product that’s great value for money. It can be used to tackle heavier dirt and stains, or just used to lightly freshen up your interior. Spray it directly onto surfaces, give it a massage around with a microfibre and wipe it off with a clean cloth. If you’re wanting to tackle tougher spot stains on seats, you can use an interior brush. It’s suitable for all car interior trims, including cloth and leather seats, dashboards, steering wheels and seatbelts. We were also really pleased with the pleasant smell it left behind.

Autocar says: 5 stars

RECOMMENDED: Dodo Juice Total Wipe Out

Price: £10.00

What’s included: 1000ml

Buy from: Dodo Juice

Total Wipe Out is great value for money, giving you a whopping 1000ml to play with. If desired, you can dilute the product even further. Use it on every surface, inside and out, hard and soft. That makes it really versatile. It removed all greasy marks, and didn’t leave any sticky residue behind, or any smears on glass. Everything was left clean and matt. It has a fresh fragrance that doesn’t smell overwhelmingly chemical or harsh, and it restored that new car smell.

Autocar says: 5 stars

Others to consider

Gyeon Q²M InteriorDetailer (+ Q²M PolishWipe)

Price: £14.00

What’s included: 500ml

Buy from: CleanYourCar

After you’ve cleaned your car, the last thing you want is to be blasted with fragrance every time you sit inside. Fortunately, Gyeon’s InteriorDetailer has a fresh and clean scent that doesn’t stray into overpowering air freshener territory. It left a matt finish that was streak and smudge-free, it was effective on lots of different materials and finishes, and it made light work of the many fingerprints all over the piano black trim in our car.