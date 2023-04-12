Autocar product test: What is the best insect remover?

Insect removers are made to effortlessly get rid of bugs – and often tar, road grime, bird poo and tree sap too. Throughout the year, these things can be a pain, but over summer, it can get to the point where it’s difficult to see clearly through your windscreen. As well as not looking very pleasant, insects and bird poo in particular can damage your car’s paint job. You might think they’d be easy to wipe off, but the little nasties can be impressively stubborn to remove.

For this product test, we’re looking at the best insect removers, considering how effective they are at destroying bugs, how easy the products are to use, if they’re versatile (get rid of other things), and assessing their cost effectiveness.

BEST BUY: Liqui Moly Insect Remover

Price: £7.33

What’s included: 500ml

Buy from: Amazon

Liqui Moly suggests "allowing it to take effect according to the degree of contamination", but at the same time, don’t let it dry on your paint job. That’ll be a balance you’ll have to strike. The product can be used on all exterior surfaces – glass, plastic, paint and chrome – and we found a few minutes did the trick. It was very effective at destroying bugs, plus it’s very reasonably priced and good value for money. This is a great product that ticks all the boxes.Autocar says: 5 stars

RECOMMENDED: Sonax Insect Remover

Price: £15.08

What’s included: 500ml

Buy from: eBay

Usefully, Sonax’s Insect Remover is safe for use on chrome, paint, plastic and glass. Even the most horrible, ‘what on earth did that used to be?’ bugs are easily dealt with. It’s a really tough product that’s a doddle to use. Spray on, leave, wipe off. Thankfully, it didn’t require any serious elbow grease, and everything was swiftly and cleanly dealt with, leaving no residue behind. Excellent.

Autocar says: 5 stars

GTechniq W8 Bug Remover

Price: £8.99

What’s included: 500ml

Buy from: Amazon

GTechniq’s excellent W8 Bug Remover is easy to use and effective. Simply spray onto any offending insects, and leave it to work for three to five minutes. If necessary for the really stuck-on ones, you may need to rinse and repeat. This product worked a treat on our windscreen in particular, getting rid of even the tiniest trace of insects, and leaving no residue behind. For the more stubborn bugs, a small amount of elbow grease was required, but that’s it. You can also use this product safely on wax coatings.